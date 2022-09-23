Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.59 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 455,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 163,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

