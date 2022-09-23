Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.65. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

