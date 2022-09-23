Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,497,000 after buying an additional 269,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,671,000 after buying an additional 2,441,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.