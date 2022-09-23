Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,675 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average of $74.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.