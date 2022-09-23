Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.