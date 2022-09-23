Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.3 %

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

