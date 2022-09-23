Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,113 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $193.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,224.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.99 and a 200-day moving average of $247.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $436.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

