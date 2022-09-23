Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,582 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Hess by 15,611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,295,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 46,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hess Trading Down 2.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Shares of HES stock opened at $114.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.56. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

