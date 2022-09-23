Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 202 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average of $91.95.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

