Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,751 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $21,692,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.07.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.