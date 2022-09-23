Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 793 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 2,510.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $200.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $299.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

