Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3,961.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

