Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,408,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 727,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $226.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.94 and a 52-week high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.20.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

