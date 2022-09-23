Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,626 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

