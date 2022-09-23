Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pool by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,866,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Pool by 24.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 96.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pool Price Performance

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $314.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.64 and a 200 day moving average of $389.01. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $313.51 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.