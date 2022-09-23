Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.55.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $342.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

