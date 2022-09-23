Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.32 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 114,072 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.