Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 3.8 %

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.45. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.