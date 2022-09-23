Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam raised its position in Toro by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,861 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,046. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.