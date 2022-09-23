Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 377 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Clorox by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Clorox Trading Down 0.5 %

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

