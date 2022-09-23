Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 415 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 641.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 4.4 %

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $125.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

