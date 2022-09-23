Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 447 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after buying an additional 255,311 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 8,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,762,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.49.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

