Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 529 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $102.12. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $142.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

