Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 893 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 17,389.2% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,166 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

CMS opened at $65.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.36%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

