Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 15,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $320.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.62 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.84.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

