Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $132,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $209.43 and a one year high of $391.39. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.75.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.70.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

