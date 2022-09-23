The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $260,502,000 after purchasing an additional 68,367 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Boeing by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

BA stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.08. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

