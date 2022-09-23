The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Boosted by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 7.6% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $59,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $432,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

PG stock opened at $136.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

