The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 416,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.4% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. ERN LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $4,673,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 37.0% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $324.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.19.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

