TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,077 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,211.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,972.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 82,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,962.6% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 63,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 45,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,857.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,937.2% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

