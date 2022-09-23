Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

