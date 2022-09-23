Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 18,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Vale Stock Up 3.9 %

VALE opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

