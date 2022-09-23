Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,761 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.25.

Novavax Price Performance

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.65. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $260.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.