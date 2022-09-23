Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 215.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of RNDV opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

