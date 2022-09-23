Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,242 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

