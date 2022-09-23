UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UDR by 111.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in UDR by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in UDR by 106.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 316.67%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.