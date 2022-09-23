Union Jack Oil’s (UJO) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Union Jack Oil stock opened at GBX 26.56 ($0.32) on Thursday. Union Jack Oil has a one year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £29.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.47.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

