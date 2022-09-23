Union Jack Oil’s (UJO) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Union Jack Oil Stock Performance
Shares of Union Jack Oil stock opened at GBX 26.56 ($0.32) on Thursday. Union Jack Oil has a one year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £29.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.47.
About Union Jack Oil
