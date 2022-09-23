Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Cut by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

