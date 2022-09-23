Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.54. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $74.55 and a 12-month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.