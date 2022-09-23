Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $48.44 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

