Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,767 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,886.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 576,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,103,000 after purchasing an additional 565,126 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,007,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,318,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,125,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $219.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $208.10 and a 52-week high of $306.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.