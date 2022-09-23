Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114,727 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

