Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 1,446 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Chewy by 3,158.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 257,999 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 121,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chewy to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

