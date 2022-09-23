Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Visa were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.30 and its 200-day moving average is $206.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.66 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Visa

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

