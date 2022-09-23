Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE V opened at $185.79 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.66 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

