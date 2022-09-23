VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $16,127,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 592,467 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $8,811,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 26.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,185,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,541,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,185,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,541,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $93,536.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,807 shares in the company, valued at $686,183.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Stock Performance

VIZIO stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.41.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. VIZIO’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZIO shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.