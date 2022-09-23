Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 521 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

MORN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,956,983.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $3,558,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,408,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,067 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $217.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.67 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

