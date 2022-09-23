Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Holdings Lowered by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,249,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,263,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,759,000 after purchasing an additional 620,709 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

