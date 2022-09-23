Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,115 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $324.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day moving average of $147.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

