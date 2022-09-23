Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Whirlpool by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 106,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $140.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $140.12 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

